Font of the day: Neo Deco

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Neo Deco by Alex Trochut

This bold, Art Deco-inspired design was created by renowned designer and illustrator Alex Trochut. A contemporary font with a strong presence, Neo Deco bagged a D&AD award back in 2010 and featured on the front cover of Stylist magazine in 2011. An enticing and innovating design, Neo Deco includes a number of alternative and cool characters.

Neo Deco is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Image © Stylist

