Topics

Font of the day: Neo Deco

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Neo Deco by Alex Trochut.

Neo Deco by Alex Trochut

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Neo Deco by Alex Trochut

This bold, Art Deco-inspired design was created by renowned designer and illustrator Alex Trochut. A contemporary font with a strong presence, Neo Deco bagged a D&AD award back in 2010 and featured on the front cover of Stylist magazine in 2011. An enticing and innovating design, Neo Deco includes a number of alternative and cool characters.

Neo Deco is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Neo Deco by Alex Trochut

Image © Stylist

Image © Stylist

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to Kerrie: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles