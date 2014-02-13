Font of the day: Revisal

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Revisal from Type Dynamic

A humanist sans family, Revisal includes seven weights, from hairline to black with their corresponding italics. Offered by font shop Type Dynamic, each design includes OpenType features such as stylistic alternates, tabular figures, superscript and more.

Revisal is available to purchase from MyFonts.com, where an introductory offer of an 80 per cent discount is currently available.

