Font of the day: Ticketbook

Ticketbook by the Suomi Type Foundry

Today's font of choice, Ticketbook, was created by the Finnish font fanatics at the Suomi Type Foundry. The foundry wanted to create a compressed type family for use on movie posters as the commonly-used Univers and Helvetica Compressed lack variants. Therefore, they came up with Ticketbook which has seven weights for more versatility.

Ticketbook is available from YouWorkForThem with prices starting at $20.

