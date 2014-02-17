Topics

Font of the day: Vintagious

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Vintagious by Adit Saputra.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Vintagious by Adit Saputra

Today's pick is not one but a bundle of six fonts, created by graphic designer and founder of AlterDeco typefoundry Adit Saputra. The six designs - Midnight Show, LongMarch, Holden, Shoutest, Knight Guardan and Chevitz - are each available in otf and ttf formats.

The Vintagious font bundle is available to purchase from Creative Market, which, for a limited time only, is available with a 70 per cent discount.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

