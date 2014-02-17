Font of the day: Vintagious

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Today's pick is not one but a bundle of six fonts

Vintagious by Adit Saputra

Today's pick is not one but a bundle of six fonts, created by graphic designer and founder of AlterDeco typefoundry Adit Saputra. The six designs - Midnight Show, LongMarch, Holden, Shoutest, Knight Guardan and Chevitz - are each available in otf and ttf formats.

The Vintagious font bundle is available to purchase from Creative Market, which, for a limited time only, is available with a 70 per cent discount.

