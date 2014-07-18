Font of the day: Zag

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Zag by Svetoslav Simov

Zag is a custom sans font, created by type designer Svetoslav Simon. With a nod to Art Deco, Zag is available in seven different weights, thin, light, normal, deco thin, drops thin, bold and regular, with the latter two available as a free download.

Zag is available to download from Fontfabric.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com