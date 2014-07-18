Topics

Font of the day: Zag

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Zag by Svetoslav Simov.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Zag by Svetoslav Simov

Zag is a custom sans font, created by type designer Svetoslav Simon. With a nod to Art Deco, Zag is available in seven different weights, thin, light, normal, deco thin, drops thin, bold and regular, with the latter two available as a free download.

Zag is available to download from Fontfabric.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

