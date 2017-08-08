10 reasons to attend Generate London 2017

If you work in web design or development then you'll want to attend Generate London on 20-22 September 2017, for lots of good reasons.

The fifth annual conference for web designers and frontend developers is net magazine and Creative Bloq's flagship web event. Featuring 17 fantastic speakers, it covers web animations, performance, UX strategy, adaptive interfaces, accessibility, design and content sprints, and much more.

Plus, on Thursday 10 August, get 50% off two-day conference passes and bundles in the 24-hour flash sale.

And if all that wasn't enough to tempt you, here are even more reasons you don't want to miss this brilliant event.

01. There's a top lineup of 17 speakers

We've gathered together some of the biggest names in web design for Generate London 2017 to share their knowledge and inspire you to create better work than ever before. Our stellar lineup includes Seb Lee-Delisle, Anton & Irene, Zell Liew, Jaime Levy, Aaron Gustafson, Steve Fisher, Léonie Watson, and nine other great speakers. Check out the whole lot here.

02. It's in an amazing venue

The fifth annual Generate London will take place at the Royal Institution, home of the Christmas Lectures, which has promoted scientific learning and research since 1799. It's the perfect place to talk about the future of the web!

03. You'll learn about tomorrow's trends today

Things move pretty fast in the web business, and whether you're in web design or frontend development you need to be up to speed on the latest web trends. Over two days and 16 sessions you'll learn about web animations, adaptive interfaces, prototyping, performance, UX strategy, accessibility, conversational design, and much more besides.

The conference programme will also give you an inspiration boost. If you're running low on creative energy it can be easy to let your work become mundane. Attending events like Generate puts you in a room with energised, vibrant people who will remind you why the web is amazing and give you new perspectives from which to view your contribution.

04. You won't miss a thing

Ever found yourself torn between two equally appealing conference sessions happening at the same time? That's not a problem at Generate London, as it's a single-track programme, which means you'll be able to attend all the sessions without missing out on anything.

Also, videos and slide decks of all the sessions will be made available to attendees after the event, so you can dig deeper and don't have to spend ages taking notes. You can then even share them with the rest of your team. In fact, sharing what you've learnt is positively encouraged!

Up your skills and get ahead of the game; book your Generate ticket today!

05. You'll enjoy a whole day of workshops

As well as two days of inspiring and practical talks, Generate London also features an entire day of in-depth workshops. On 20 September, you can learn new skills from the best in the business.

There are four workshops to choose from; you can learn to build scalable responsive components with Zell Liew, run design and content sprints with Steve Fisher, master user experience strategy with Jaime Levy, and concept, create, and sell with Anton & Irene.

06. It's a great networking opportunity

As well as a lineup of quality speakers, Generate London also offers a great opportunity to forge new contacts among the other delegates. Whether it's during one of the session breaks, or later on at the post-conference happy hour, it's the perfect chance to meet other web professionals and expand your network.

07. You will stay ahead of the competition

If you're not offering up-to-date services then you can be sure that potential clients will seek out other studios and agencies that do. Generate London is the perfect place to boost your skillset and get insight into where you should be focusing your efforts for the future. If you're not there then you can be sure that your competitors will be. Don't get left behind; book today!

08. There's a goodie bag and lunch

Attendees will receive a jam-packed Generate goodie bag full of useful content, including the latest copy of net magazine.

Lunch and refreshments will also be provided every day.

09. We're having a party, too

Of course there's also a party, where you'll have a chance to do even more networking with the speakers and fellow attendees. This time we're at Fifty9 on Berkeley Square, straight after the first conference day on Thursday evening.

10. There's a variety of ticket options

There is a variety of ticket options to suit everyone's schedule and budget. You can book a workshop-only pass, a single- or two-day conference pass or a full conference + workshop pass. There's also a student conference pass.

And this Thursday, 10 August, you can get 50% off two-day conference passes as well as the conference and workshop bundles! If you buy the latter, you’ll be spending just £297.50, which is almost £100 cheaper than a standard conference pass alone!

But you will need to hurry – there’s only a limited number of tickets available for Generate London's 24-hour flash sale, which starts and ends at midnight BST.

Related articles: