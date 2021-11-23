Dell XPS 13 price drops to just $650 in unbeatable Black Friday deal

Black Friday is one of the best times to grab a brilliant deal on a new laptop. And this amazing offer from Dell is by far the best we've seen so far. With a huge $300 off, the Dell XPS 13 is now just $649.99 when you buy it direct from the Dell website.

This deal has been running for a few days now, and it has proved very popular. But that's not surprising when you consider this is the lowest price we've ever seen this particular model, and, despite being a few years old now, the Dell XPS 13 is still one of the best all-round 13-inch laptops on the market.

$949.99 Dell XPS 13: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300: A huge saving, this is the best laptop Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get $300 off this Dell XPS 13 model complete with 13.3" InfinityEdge display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

This particular Dell XPS 13 model boasts a beautiful 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, which can handle everything from simply surfing the web and note-taking, to handling multiple layer PSDs in Adobe Photoshop.

It features two two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket, so when it comes to connectivity, you're covered. Of course there's the XPS 15 and XPS 17 in Dell's range, both of which are newer and have higher specs, should you need them. However neither have unbelievable offers on them that put them at a fraction of their usual price, so if it's value for money you're looking for in a laptop, look no further.

We've yet to see the Dell XPS 13 price drop lower than this, so hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long. Looking for a laptop with different specs? Don't miss our round up of the most powerful laptops and best Black Friday laptop deals on right now across a range of brands.

Not in the US, or want different specs? Here are some more great Dell XPS offers in your area:

