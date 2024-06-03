Belgium's Tintin-inspired Euro 2024 kit is just adorable

Football kit designs can generate as much controversy as sports logos, but Belgium has truly won us over with its current away kit. The team will be going to Euro 2024 with a striking Tintin-inspired getup in their luggage (the Euro 2024 logo design has an interesting story of its own).
The Royal Belgian Football Association's home kits for the male and female teams continue to sport the country's traditional red (the teams are nicknamed the Red Devils and Red Flames). However, the away kit should look immediately familiar to any fans of Hergé, the Belgian comic artist behind the original Tintin books.
While players won't be wearing Tintin's brown shoes or overcoat, the rest of the Belgian away kit matches the the intrepid reporter's traditional outfit quite faithfully with a white-collared blue jersey, brown shorts and white socks.
Fittingly, the Belgian FA unveiled the kit in a press conference at the Hergé Museum near Brussels in March, complete with models impersonating characters from the Tintin books.
Amusingly, Belgian media have often compared the Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to Tintin. Comedian David Baddiel now wants manager Domenico Tedesco to dress as Captain Haddock.
Really think manager should dress like Captain Haddock. https://t.co/DtkIi4qkxuMay 31, 2024
Euro 2024 in Germany starts on 14 June and runs to 14 July. For more sporting inspiration, see NFL players draw their team logos from memory and the disturbing old Red Sox logo.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.