This MacBook Air deal at Amazon saves you $149

With the announcement of brand new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros last week, there's been a few Apple products that have had noticeable price cuts – including this 2020 model of the MacBook Air, reduced from $1,099 to $950 - that's a saving of $150.

But it's not all about Apple. We've been on the hunt for other great laptop deals from various trusted brands, and put together some top picks below. There's something for every wallet, and every user, whether that's a laptop or a 2-in-1. Looking for something more specific? Try our list of the best laptops for video editing.

The best weekend laptop deals: US

MacBook Air (2020): $1,099 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $150: This 13.3-inch MacBook Air comes with beautiful Liquid Retina display, and a quad Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM and a sizeable 256GB SSD.

Surface Laptop Go: $899.99 $749.99 at B&H Photo

Save $150: This is the biggest saving on a Microsoft Surface laptop Go that we could find right now. It's a 12.4-inch multi-touch laptop, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. And a top saving of $150.

The best weekend laptop deals: UK

MacBook Air M1: £999 £902 at Amazon

Save £97: We're noticing a few notable price cuts on Apple products, and this is the pick of the crop for the UK. Save the best part of £100 on the M1-chipped MacBook Air. Get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a beautiful 13-inch display.

Lenovo Quad Turbo: £548.88 £488.88 at Amazon

Save £60: Half the price of the above, but with a much bigger 15.6-inch display. The insides aren't as fast, and you're getting 4GB RAm and 128GB SSD, but for under £500, this is a top deal if you're after a good secondary laptop.

Not found the right laptop deal for you? Here are some more options...

