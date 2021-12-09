This MacBook Air deal only saves you $100 (but it's still the best one around)

Now's a great time to get Apple's fantastic M1-chipped MacBook Air, and even though a saving of $100 may seen not all that much to some, on the super fast, beautifully designed MacBook Air, we're still excited about it. Go save $100 on the Apple laptop over at Amazon - bringing the price down from $999 to $888.

This deal is on the 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model of the MacBook Air, and it's one of our top favourite laptops for creatives and general use.

The best MacBook Air deal: US

MacBook Air M1 (2020): $999 MacBook Air M1 (2020): $999 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a beautiful Liquid Retina display, and a super fast M1-chip processor, and 8GB RAM and a sizeable 256GB SSD storage.

You can get the same deal over at B&H Photo, and right now, both are the best that we've seen on the Apple laptop.

The best MacBook Air deal: UK

MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £110: We're noticing a few notable price cuts on Apple products, and this is the pick of the crop for the UK. Save £100 on the M1-chipped MacBook Air. Get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a beautiful 13-inch liquid retina display.



