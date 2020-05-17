Memorial Day sales 2020: The best deals on tablets, laptops and more

Memorial Day 2020 is just around the corner (25 May), but we're already seeing some incredible Memorial Day deals roll in. So if you've been wanting to get some quality creative kit for less, now's the time to buy. Here we've compiled the very best Memorial Day deals on everything from laptops, tablets and monitors, to quality mattresses and garden furniture.

If you want to browse around the shops, use the quick links below to head to your favourite retailers. Otherwise, scroll down for our pick of the best pre Memorial Day sales, which we will update as and when new offers arrive. This will be the last big US sale event until Amazon Prime Day 2020, so be sure to make the most of the deals while they last!

Memorial Day 2020: the best deals at a glance

Adorama – laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings

– laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings Amazon – big savings on home items and appliances

– big savings on home items and appliances Apple – save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins

– save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins B&H Photo – deals on laptops for creatives, with up to $300 off

– deals on laptops for creatives, with up to $300 off Best Buy – save up to $250 on TVs, laptops, appliances and more

– save up to $250 on TVs, laptops, appliances and more Dell – up to $250 off its brilliant XPS range of laptops

– up to $250 off its brilliant XPS range of laptops Home Depot – up to 40% off tools, appliances, home furniture and more

– up to 40% off tools, appliances, home furniture and more HP – weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

– weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more Huion – great entry level graphic tablets for all abilities

– great entry level graphic tablets for all abilities Lenovo – Massive savings on laptops: up to $800 savings!

– Massive savings on laptops: up to $800 savings! Mattress Firm - get top-rated brands for half the price!

- get top-rated brands for half the price! Microsoft – huge savings on select Surface Pro models and more

– huge savings on select Surface Pro models and more Purple – Save up $400 on quality mattresses

– Save up $400 on quality mattresses Target – save up to 25% on patio items

– save up to 25% on patio items Tomtops – up to 52% off a huge range of accessories

– up to 52% off a huge range of accessories Wayfair – save up to 65% in Wayfair's huge outdoor sale

Memorial Day 2020: The best deals around

Best tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | $949 | $799 at B&H Phot

Save $150: If you've been looking to buy an iPad Pro, with a whopping $150 off, now's the time to buy. This 2018 iteration of the iPad Pro is powerful, sleek, and more than capable of all manner of creative tasks – grab it while you can.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 & Type Cover | $959.00 | $699.00 at Best Buy

Save $260: The Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle deal is an absolute steal at now less than $700 for the pair. Available t Best Buy right now, but hurry, stocks won't last long!

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $59.99 at P.C. Richard & Son

The nifty yet affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets around, especially if you're familiar with the Amazon ecosystem. This model has got an 8-inch HD display and combined with its Dolby Audio it's perfect to enjoy streaming content.



View Deal

Best laptop deals

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop | $334.98 | $299.99 at Dell

Save $35: Dell's Inspiron range is amongst its best. For a short period of time, the Inspiron 14 3000 is on sale for under £300. The 14-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 | $699.99 | $579.99 at Staples

Save $120: This 15-inch Asus ViviBook S15 is a great entry-level work computer, running on an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. You can also add extra RAM if you want, so even at this price, it should last you a long time.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop | $849.99 | $829.99 at Dell

Save $20: OK, so it's not exactly the biggest saving, but this Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop was already a bargain before, so an extra $20 off makes it a total bargain. A top deal on this hugely popular touch screen laptop.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2019) | $1,099 | $929 at B&H Phot

Save $170: Featuring a 1.6 GHz, 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and gorgeous 13-inch Retina Display, this MacBook looks beautiful, runs like a dream and, with this deal, won't break the bank. Get one while stocks last.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,299.00 | $1,149.00 at B&H Photo

Save $150: There's a huge saving of $150 off this awesome MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at B&H Photo. Get yours while stocks still last.

View Deal

Best monitors for creatives

LG 27UD88-W | $649.99 | $546.99 at Adorama

Save $103: This is the best affordable 4K monitor out there. It's a 27-inch model that gives you gorgeous 4K resolution and excellent colour accuracy, for a snip of the price of other heavy duty 4K monitors.

View Deal

MSI Prestige PS341WU | $1570.38 | $957.38 at B&H Photo

Save $200: This is easily one of the best ultra-wide monitors for creatives you can buy right now. Not only does it have a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but it also features a huge 5,120 x 2,160 resolution for crystal-clear image quality.

View Deal

Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q | $1119.99 | $899.99 at Dell

Save $220: This monitor has pro features and right now is under a grand. As Dell's latest flagship 4K 32-inch screen, it offers full sRGB coverage, with 95% DCI-P3 and great colour uniformity, making it a great choice for pro designers and creatives.

View Deal

Best graphic tablet deals

XP-Pen Artist 15.6 |Best price $799.99 at Tomtop

This is a great bit of digital drawing kit, and an absolute steal. It comes with a comfortable pen with plenty of sensitivity levels, and a good screen. This remains a pen display that can transform your digital creativity without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Huion H640P | Best price: $49.99 at Huion

We've called this the best compact drawing tablet out there, and for good reason. It boasts a comfortable drawing experience in a convenient size for travel. The Huion H640P measures just 10.2 x 5.8 inches and is no thicker than a smartphone, but offers a set of shortcut keys as well as its drawing area.

View Deal

Wacom Intuos Pro | Best price: $249.95 at Adorama

This is an ideal choice if you've not owned a graphic tablet before, with a price point to match. And yet, with Wacom behind the making of it, the quality is assured. It's light enough to take everywhere, yet durable and solidly built, and the unbeatable pressure-responsiveness of the Pro Pen 2 gives it true creative depth.

View Deal

When is Memorial Day 2020?

As well as being the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day has been an American federal holiday that falls on the last Monday in May since the 19th century. It is a day that honours everyone who died while serving in the US military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday 25 May.

When do the Memorial Day 2020 sales start?

Many Memorial Day sales begin a whole week before the bank holiday, some won't begin in earnest until the weekend before.

However, if you bookmark this page, we will be updating all the sales that we find from now until the end of the sales, usually at midnight on Memorial Day.

It is the biggest sales event until Amazon Prime, so it's the perfect time to snap up a great saving if you don't want to wait until later this year.

Related articles: