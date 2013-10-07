Font of the day: AC Mountain

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

AC Mountain by Adrian Candela

Spanish graphic designer Adrian Candela developed AC Mountain as the starting point of an on-going idea. "Lately, as a personal project, I've been taking photos of old sign boards in my home town. The idea behind is to design fonts based on the custom-made, hand-drawn, hand-carved typographies used on them.

"The first one in this series, AC Mountain, is based on a wrought-iron sign board. The name of the font is just the translation of the Spanish word montaña."

Download AC Mountain for free over on Behance.

