Font of the day: AC Mountain

AC Mountain by Adrian Candela
Spanish graphic designer Adrian Candela developed AC Mountain as the starting point of an on-going idea. "Lately, as a personal project, I've been taking photos of old sign boards in my home town. The idea behind is to design fonts based on the custom-made, hand-drawn, hand-carved typographies used on them.
"The first one in this series, AC Mountain, is based on a wrought-iron sign board. The name of the font is just the translation of the Spanish word montaña."
Download AC Mountain for free over on Behance.
Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!