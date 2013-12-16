Font of the day: Agostina

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Agostina by Michael Cina

This modern sans-serif typeface Agostina was designed by Michael Cina, exclusively for font shop YouWorkForThem. With almost 300 characters, this typeface contains both beginning caps and ending lowercase swash letters.

Agostina is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

