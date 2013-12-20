Font of the day: Arya

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Arya from TipoType

Our font of choice today is Arya from TipoType. A display typeface, based on Roman proportions, it has three versions, differentiated by the amount of drawn lines, which can be combined in layers.

Arya is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, which is currently has a 70 per cent saving on all weights.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!