Font of the day: Bella

Bella by Rick Banks

Created exclusively for type foundry HypeForType by Rick Banks (Face37), Bella was designed in the classical French Didot style but with a contemporary geometrical twist, based on letterforms of American typographers; John Pistilli and Herb Lubalin, and Swiss typographer Jan Tschichold.

Bella is available to purchase from HypeForType, where you can currently take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

