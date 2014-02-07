Font of the day: Brandon Printed

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brandon Printed by Hannes von Döhren

Today's font of choice is Brandon Printed by type designer Hannes von Döhren. Featuring an eroded, printed look, the design is based on his popular Brandon Grotesque typeface.

With several different styles like a shadowed version, an inline version and a double printed version you can create a lot of lovely combinations. The Brandon Printed package also contains a set with 95 Extras like arrows, catchwords, stars, emblems numbers & lines.

Brandon Printed is available to purchase from MyFonts.com, where you can currently benefit from a 70 per cent discount on the complete family package until 1 March, 2014.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!