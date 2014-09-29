Font of the day: Cervo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Cervo by Blazej Ostoja Lniski

Today's font of choice is Cervo by Polish artist Błażej Ostoja Lniski. The design was inspired by a You And Me Monthly published by National Magazines Publisher RSW Prasa that appeared from May 1960 till December 1973 in Poland.

Cervo is available to purhase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 90 per cent discount.

