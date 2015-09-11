Font of the day: Imogen Agnes

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Imogen Agnes from Set Sail Studios

Finishing off our font of choice posts for the week is Imogen Agnes, a handmade, signature-style typeface, created by the team at creative agency Set Sail Studios.

Designed to create personal, stylish lettering quickly and easily, Imogen Agnes is great for personal logos, but also makes for a strong standalone script font with a bit of a retro vibe to it. Imogen Agnes is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

