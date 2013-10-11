Topics

Font of the day: Moonhouse

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Moonhouse by NimaVisual - and it's free to download today!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Moonhouse by NimaVisual

Colombian graphic design studio NimaVisual created today's font of choice, Moonhouse. The team comment on the design: "Moonhouse is a wide and geometric font. Its quirkiness comes from a combination of predominant rounded forms and angled sharp elements that provide a clean and futuristic look. Ideal for display, games, movies, music, logos, posters and much more."

Download Moonhouse for free over on Behance.

