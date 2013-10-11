Font of the day: Moonhouse

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Moonhouse by NimaVisual

Colombian graphic design studio NimaVisual created today's font of choice, Moonhouse. The team comment on the design: "Moonhouse is a wide and geometric font. Its quirkiness comes from a combination of predominant rounded forms and angled sharp elements that provide a clean and futuristic look. Ideal for display, games, movies, music, logos, posters and much more."

Download Moonhouse for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!