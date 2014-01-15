Font of the day: Ormont Light

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ormont Light by Youssef Habchi

Today's font of choice, Ormont Light, is a sans serif typeface, adapted specifically to titles, created by graphic designer and illustrator Youssef Habchi. Including a full set of upper and lowercase letters and numbers, Ormont Light is free for both personal and commercial use.

You can download Ormont Light for free over on Habchi's website.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

These great cursive fonts are free to download

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!