Font of the day: Proxima Nova

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Proxima Nova by Mark Simonson.

Proxima Nova by Mark Simonson

Mark Simonson began his creative career back in the 1970s. A graphic designer and illustrator, his focus is now on typography, with more than 100 designs in his portfolio - Proxima Nova being one of them.

There are three widths: Proxima Nova, Proxima Nova Condensed, and Proxima Nova Extra Condensed. Each width consists of 14 fonts - seven weights with matching italics.

Proxima Nova is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Typography

