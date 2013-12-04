Font of the day: Proxima Nova

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Proxima Nova by Mark Simonson

Mark Simonson began his creative career back in the 1970s. A graphic designer and illustrator, his focus is now on typography, with more than 100 designs in his portfolio - Proxima Nova being one of them.

There are three widths: Proxima Nova, Proxima Nova Condensed, and Proxima Nova Extra Condensed. Each width consists of 14 fonts - seven weights with matching italics.

Proxima Nova is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

