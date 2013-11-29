Font of the day: Rose

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Rose by Kadu Supanik

Today's font of choice is Rose by Brazilian-based design student Kadu Supanik. With a passion for typography, and inspired by the band Rosie and Me, Supanik developed the font in collaboration with designer Mari Pamplona.

You can download Rose for free over on Behance.

