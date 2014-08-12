Topics

Font of the day: True North

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's True North by Cindy Kinash and Charles Gibbons.

True North font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

True North by Cindy Kinash and Charles Gibbons

This vintage-style typeface True North was created by type designers Cindy Kinash and Charles Gibbons. Available from MyFonts, True North is described as being "a playful, fully-connected monoline script. Combine all 16 styles with the script, banners, labels and extras and you get a wonderful vintage design."

True North is available to purchase from MyFonts.

True North font

True North font

True North font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles