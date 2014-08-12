Font of the day: True North

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

True North by Cindy Kinash and Charles Gibbons

This vintage-style typeface True North was created by type designers Cindy Kinash and Charles Gibbons. Available from MyFonts, True North is described as being "a playful, fully-connected monoline script. Combine all 16 styles with the script, banners, labels and extras and you get a wonderful vintage design."

True North is available to purchase from MyFonts.

