Font of the day: Wamed

Wamed by Laura Pol
Today's font of choice is Wamed by graphic design student Laura Pol. "Wamed is a design I created while messing around with lines and type," says Pol. This outline-style design is the first version, with Pol currently working on a solid version, due for release soon.
You can download Wamed for free over on Behance.
