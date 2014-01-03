Topics

Font of the day: Wamed

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's Wamed by Laura Pol - and it's totally free!

Wamed by Laura Pol

Today's font of choice is Wamed by graphic design student Laura Pol. "Wamed is a design I created while messing around with lines and type," says Pol. This outline-style design is the first version, with Pol currently working on a solid version, due for release soon.

You can download Wamed for free over on Behance.

