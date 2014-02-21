Font of the day: Zakia

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Zakia from Artimasa

Today's font of choice is informal script lettering typeface Zakia from Artimasa. The team describe the design on Behance as being 'suitable for any kind of publication like logo design, branding, poster, packaging, website or blog, etc. It is stylish and flowing and feels like human handwriting created using a copperplate pen'.

Zakia is available to purchase from Creative Market.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!