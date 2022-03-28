The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium bundle prices in March 2022

Finding the best Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle prices is a great idea if you're a digital creative looking for your new favourite drawing tablet. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet is the new pen tablet created with input from industry pros, and so offers a cutting edge bundle of ideal tools for unlocking your creativity. And this page pulls in all the best Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle deals that are currently live.

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet was released in February 2021, and is the new kid on the block as far as drawing tablets go. But this isn't just another pen tablet just like the rest. Created by ex-Wacom employees, the sleek tablet offers something that no other drawing tablet does (see our five star Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium review for more info). First of all, it comes with two different sized drawing pens – one with three programable buttons, and a slimmer option with two buttons.

Each Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle also comes with a Quick Key device as well. This provides buttons and a dial that gives the creative up to 40 programable shortcuts. And what's best is that the asking price of the Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle is competitive to the likes of Huion and XP-Pen – let alone the more expensive Wacom. With a $359.99/££329.90 retail price, even if you don't find a deal on this option, it's a bargain!

Below you'll find the best current Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle prices available, wherever you are in the world. And if you want to get some more ideas, check out our list of the best drawing tablets overall.

Top Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle prices

(Image credit: Xencelabs)

Which is the best drawing tablet brand? Time was there would be an easy answer to this question – and that answer was 'Wacom'. But times have changed, and with the increase of more affordable, quality drawing tablets coming from the likes of Huion and XP-Pen, there is no clear winner. However, when we got our hands on the Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle for our review, we were blown away by the combination of quality and enticing price point certainly makes the Xencelabs Pen Tablet a contender. In the end, it's all about what device feels right for you, but we will say that the inclusion of two pens and a brilliantly designed Quick Key console makes the Xencelabs Pen Tablet bundle a singular option.

What comes with a Xencelabs Pen Tablet bundle? Whether you're getting the medium or small Xencelabs Pen Tablet, there are options of getting it with the two styluses, or going for a bundle that also includes the Quick Key device. Both pens offer 60 degrees of tilt support, and 8,192 pressure levels, plus lag-free tracking, and the Quick Key device gives you up to 40 programable buttons. The small Xencelabs Pen Tablet costs $199.99/£179.90 and the medium retails at $279/£249.90. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle will cost you $359.99/£329.90 and although Xencelabs isn't offering a small bundle deal, if you add the Quick Key device into your cart, the total will cost you $289.98/£259.80.

