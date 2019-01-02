The best Walmart tablet for kids in 2019

You'll find a fantastic selection of tablets on sale for kids at Walmart this month. In this buying guide, we take a look at the best child-friendly Walmart tablets, and our price comparison tool means you'll be able to get the cheapest price, too. (Or if you're thinking about picking up a Walmart Black Friday deal generally, we've got you covered elsewhere on the site.)

When buying a tablet for kids, there are a few things to consider before parting with your cash. Make sure you choose a model that's robust enough to withstand knocks and drops while being carried around. Keep an eye out for any tablets that offer rugged cases that will help protect them from being broken.

They should also be small and light enough to be used comfortably by kids, so tablets with a screen size of 7 to 10 inches is recommended. And choose one that comes with built-in parental controls, so you can limit the amount of time your kids spend on the tablet, and keep them away from unsuitable content.

However, there's a lot on offer at Walmart – so to help you pick the right one, here's our pick of the best Walmart tablets for kids

The best Walmart tablets for kids right now

01. Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite

The best all-round kids' tablet at Walmart

Weight: 310g | Dimensions: 193.4 x 116.4 x 9.7 mm | OS: Android 4.7 | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 600 x 1024 | Storage: 8GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 3,600mAh | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: N/A

Easy to carry in small hands

Cheap

Showing its age

Poor camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite is a brilliant all-round tablet for kids at Walmart. It's small and light enough to be easily carried around, and it comes with a microSD slot, which means you can easily expand its storage capabilities if you want to fill it with videos and games to keep the little ones entertained. It comes with an old version of Android, but this can be updated, and you'll get access to a huge range of apps and games from the Google Play Store. This tablet is showing its age, however, so your kids may grow out of it, and the camera isn't great. But, for a first kids' tablet, this is an excellent choice, and Walmart offers it for a very decent price.

02. iPad mini 4

The best high-end Walmart tablet for kids

Weight: 299g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: A8 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: 5,124mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Brilliant screen

Sleek design

Older chipset

No 3D touch

Many child-friendly tablets (from Walmart and other retailers) are usually rather limited when it comes to power and features. This makes them great starter tablets, but it can mean your children soon outgrow them. If you want a tablet that's powerful enough to meet the growing demands of your children, then the iPad mini 4 is our recommendation for the best Walmart tablet for kids. It packs some brilliant features, including a gorgeous screen and impressive camera, while still being small and light enough to be comfortably used by kids. There are plenty of rugged cases you can buy for the iPad mini 4, as well, to help keep it protected.

03. HighQ Learning Tab Jr. 7-inch kids' tablet

The best cheap Walmart tablet for kids

Weight: 417g | Dimensions: 208 x 132 x 19.5 mm | OS: Android 5.0 | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 600 x 1024 | Storage: 16GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: 0.3

Education apps available

Rugged case included

Performance isn't great

The HighQ Learning Tab Jr. 7-inch kids' tablet is a very good cheap Walmart kids' tablet, with a brightly coloured rugged case that keeps it protected from knocks and drops. The battery life is good, so you shouldn't have any tantrums if it runs out of juice while watching a programme or playing a game, and it comes with educational apps – though some of these require an additional purchase.

04. Ematic 7-inch Funtab 3 Touchscreen Tablet

A good cheap alternative tablet for children

Weight: 776g | Dimensions: 262 x 161 x 63 mm | OS: Android 5.1 | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 768 x 1024 | Storage: 16GB | microSD slot: Yes

Apps preloaded

Designed for younger kids

Limited features

Not the nicest design

The Ematic 7-inch Funtab 3 Touchscreen Tablet is a good alternative choice to the HighQ Learning Tab Jr. when it comes to choosing a cheap kids' tablets at Walmart. It has a similar price and specifications, but it's aimed at slightly younger children. A number of kid-friendly apps come preinstalled, and it's been designed to be easily held by little ones. Don't expect amazing performance from this tablet, but for the price you're getting a nice little device that will keep young children entertained.

05. Sprout Channel Cubby 7-inch Kids Tablet

A great tablet for younger kids at Walmart

Weight: 318g | Dimensions: 216 x 130 x 12.7 mm | OS: Android 4.4 | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 600 x 1024 | Storage: 16GB | microSD slot: Yes

Suite of parental controls

Designed for younger kids

Not great for older kids

If you've got younger kids who want their first tablet, then the Sprout Channel Cubby is a good choice. It comes with a range of child-friendly games and apps based on favourite characters from the Sprout Channel, a popular preschool TV network. There are also educational apps, a kid-friendly web browser and over 40 child-friendly videos preinstalled. It has an easy-to-hold design that also protects it from accidents as well. This is a great tablet for children that you can pick up at Walmart.

06. Samsung Galaxy Tab A

A great tablet for older kids

Weight: 525g | Dimensions: 254 x 155 x 8.2 mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | Storage: 16GB | microSD slot: Yes

Great battery

Offers very good performance

Pricier than other tablets

If you have older kids, you'll want a slightly more capable tablet. However, you don't want to spend a lot of money on something that could be broken or lost, so we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Tab A as the best tablet at Walmart for older kids. It comes with an excellent battery and impressive specs for the price, and allows your children to install more graphically demanding games and more complex apps. Samsung has a great reputation for making solidly-built devices, and the Tab A is no exception.

07. Microsoft Surface Go

A brilliant Windows tablet for homework

Weight: 1.15 lbs (522 g) | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches | OS: Windows 10 | Screen: 10.5-inch 1,800 x 1,200 PixelSense touch display | Storage: 64GB eMMC - 128GB SSD | Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Affordable

Light and easy to hold

Not as powerful as the iPad

If your kids are at school or college, then you might want to consider a tablet that can be used for their schoolwork as well. The Surface Go from Microsoft is a fantastic option for this. Build quality is stunning, and there's enough power for it to easily handle apps and games. It runs on Windows 10 S, which can run apps from the Microsoft Store, and it can also be upgraded to standard Windows 10 so that it can run regular software like Microsoft Office.

08. Acer Switch 3

A great budget Windows 10 tablet

Weight: 125g | Dimensions: 295 x 201 x 9.95 mm | OS: Windows 10 | Screen: 12.1-inch 1920 x 1080 | Storage: 64GB | Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Excellent build quality

Great screen

Tricky hinged stand

No good for games

If you're looking for a more affordable Windows 10 tablet for your kids from Walmart, then the Acer Switch 3 is a great choice. It's cheaper than Microsoft's Surface products, but it's no slouch when it comes to power and features, and can run Windows applications and programs. The screen cover doubles as a keyboard, making it a good tool for homework, and its screen is also excellent.

