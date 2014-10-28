Greatest fonts countdown: 67 - Soho

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 67th best typeface…

Seb Lester, 2007

With 40 fonts in total, featuring 32,668 characters and 24 OpenType features, ranging from the sublime Soho Thin to the rip-roaring Soho Ultra Condensed, Soho is an impressively massive slab face by Seb Lester. This gargantuan type system is suited for an array of projects – it’s a strong, commanding typeface with high masculine shoulders and clipped serifs. Conversely, its soft curves create a lively and welcoming typeface, saving it from becoming a cold and geometric slab-serif.

Designer and illustrator Radim Malinic opted for Soho for his rebranding of The London Film Museum. “I needed a flexible typeface that would complement the illustrative brand language within the London Film Museum rebrand,” he says

