Amazon device deals: Get an Echo Dot for just £19!

Amazon device deals are already coming thick and fast, a full day before Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off. Slashing the prices on many of their devices, Amazon has knocked a huge 62% off the popular Echo Dot – now just £18.99.

As a nice little pre-Prime Day set of deals, Amazon has also released devices in the Echo series, including £60 off the Echo Show 8 and 8, £40 off the Kindle Paperwhite, and a whopping £60.99 off the Echo Dot3 plus Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Smart Bulb.

There will of course be more deals to come on various other brands in the coming days

The best Amazon Prime device deals

The best Amazon device deals: Echo Dots

Amazon Echo Dot (3 gen) | £49.99 | £18.99 at Amazon

Save £31: Now's your chance to get a nice £31 off the original price of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. With Alexa, your Echo Dot can play music, check the weather and much more.

Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Bulb| £99.98 | £38.99 at Amazon

Save £60: This is the biggest Amazon device saving that you'll find right now – the latest Echo Dot plus Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Smart Bulb, for well under its original price.

View Deal

The best Amazon device deals: Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 | £59.99 at Amazon

Save £60: You can save a huge 50% off this Echo Show, with its 8-inch HD screen, Alexa run video calling and messaging device. It's a perfect addition to your smart home, and right now, a absolute steal at only £59.99.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 | £ 39.99 at Amazon

Save £40: A slight bit cheaper than the Show 8, but still plenty smart, the Show 5 is a 5.5-inch smart display with Alexa ready to help. Take 32% off the price, and you've got yourself a bargain.

The best Amazon device deals: Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 | £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40: This 6-inch HD ebook reader has 8GB of storage for all your favourite books, and as it's waterproof, it's perfect for taking out around the pool or in the bath, whether that for a read or making the most of Audible.

