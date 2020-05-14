Enter the Brand Impact Awards 2020

The Brand Impact Awards celebrates the very best in branding produced around the world, with the seventh annual show taking place in Fabric, London this September. There's still time to enter, but only if you're quick! Entries close on 29 May at 6pm BST.

Presented by Creative Bloq, this year the Brand Impact Awards has a new look yet again, combining acid yellow and pale and dark grey backgrounds for a striking backdrop to frame all the world-class branding that will feature this year.

And if this year's entries are anything like last year's – which included Best in Show winner Superunion's BBC 2 branding – there will be a range of industry-leading branding projects spread over the BIA's 24 categories.

If you missed last year’s celebrations, here’s a brief look at the awards (and drinks) that were dished out.

Who should enter the Brand Impact Awards?

Entries are welcome from design studios, consultancies, branding agencies, ad agencies, in-house design teams and brand owners, and work can be branding programmes and branded campaigns commissioned nationally or internationally.

The list of previous category winners is a who’s who of creative talent, and in previous years best-of-show winners have included Superunion, Johnson Banks and Rose.

It doesn’t matter if the work comes from a massive agency or a small studio, just as long as it catches the eyes of the judges.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their original brief and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across two or more brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – product design is not lumped in with sports, just as self-branding is judged exclusively from fashion.

And lastly, campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands are accepted, unlike with many other award schemes.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards and the awards ceremony, plus all the categories, how to enter, and to see last year’s winners, head over to the Brand Impact Awards 2020 website.

