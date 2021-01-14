iPhone 13 design leaks (there's good news and bad news)

We're only a few days into 2021, but judging by the amount of iPhone 13 leaks we've seen in recent weeks, you'd be forgiven for thinking the traditional September release was just around the corner. One of the most intriguing design rumours has just emerged – and there's both good news and bad news for iPhone fans.

If one Japanese tech site is to be believed, Apple is finally planning to make one of the most sought-after changes to the design of the iPhone 13 – but it will come at a cost. The infamous 'notch' will finally be shrinking, but the overall thickness of the device is set to slightly increase. Could a loss of portability hinder its chances of hitting our best camera phones list?

A recent render of the upcoming iPhone 13 (complete with reduced notch) (Image credit: Jonas Daehnert)

According to Mac Otakara (as spotted by MacRumors), the iPhone 13's front-facing camera "is getting narrower," with the 'TrueDepth' receiver (for Face ID) moving to the edge of the iPhone case. With the 'notch' housing less tech, it seems entirely likely that it could become much thinner. A similar rumour circulated last year (below) and was expected to materialise with the iPhone 12 – but it seems 2021 could be the year the notch finally narrows.

Here you go, internet. 😏 pic.twitter.com/REfSw28KSXApril 20, 2020

This isn't the first time we've heard that the iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch, something that can only be good news for creatives. Often seen as a blight on the iPhone's supposedly all-screen design, the notch takes up precious display real estate. No digital artist is likely to say no to anything that turns the screen into an even larger digital canvas for the best apps for graphic designers.

We may have longer to wait for a truly notch-less iPhone, as depicted in this recent render (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

The bad news is that housing the TrueDepth sensor in the edge of the iPhone case could lead to an increase in overall thickness – specifically 0.26mm, according to Mac Otakara. While that's admittedly a tiny jump, even the slightest increase could be bad news for anyone looking for the most portable device possible. We loved the size of last year's iPhone 12 mini, and aren't super excited at the prospect of an iPhone 13 (slightly less) mini.

That said, it sounds a pretty small price to pay for a smaller notch – and for the rest of the incredible features the iPhone 13 is rumoured to be getting, from wildly improved battery tech to the long-rumoured 120hz display. Struggling to keep up? We don't blame you – which is why we've put every iPhone 13 leak in one place.

But while the tech world moves fast, let's not forget that the iPhone 12 range is still very new, and still very impressive. Check out today's best deals below, and don't forget to explore the best Apple New Year sales available right now.

