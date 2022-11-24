Our favourite drawing tablet of 2022 has 25% off right now

We awarded the Xencelabs Pen Tablet with the coveted 'Drawing Tablet of the Year" award at the Creative Bloq awards this year, and it fought off stiff competition from the likes of Wacom, Huion and XP-Pen to be crowned winner (so you know it must be good). And right now, the standout tablet has a major discount – a whopping 25 per cent off for those in the UK, and 20 per cent off for US customers.

Our favourite US-based offer is the medium bundle, which consists of a black 12-inch tablet bundled with a drawing glove, shortcut keys and two styluses (styli?). Usually $359.99, it is now $287.99 – a saving of $72 at Amazon (opens in new tab). In the UK? Grab the same bundle (minus the glove), reduced from £339.99 to £247.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – saving you 25 per cent. This is the lowest we've seen for this bundle so it's worth snapping up.

As a relatively new company, you may not have heard of Xencelabs. But, as we found out when we got hands-on with it in our Xencelabs Pen Tablet review, the tablet is wonderful (as proved by its award in the CB awards and its place at the top of our best drawing tablets list). With an abundance of features and a super-sleek feel, the tablet (which comes in black or white) is usually very reasonably priced – and now even more so.

There are savings on the both colourways in each country. Just see below for details, followed by the best prices wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium SE bundle: $359.99 $287.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $72: The 12-inch tablet, glove, quick keypad and two styli come in this medium bundle, which is the cheapest we've seen. You can also get a great deal (saving $76) on this pricier bundle (opens in new tab), which comes in white.

(opens in new tab) Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium SE bundle: £329.99 £247.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25%: The 12-inch tablet, quick keypad and two styli come in this medium bundle, which is the cheapest we've seen. Also get 25% off the white version, now £254.99 (opens in new tab).

Not quite what you wanted? See the deals we've found below.

Read more: