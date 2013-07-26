Font of the day: Canter

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Canter by Christopher J Lee

Today's font choice is from Brooklyn based graphic designer Christopher J Lee. Canter is an all caps, condensed typeface available in five different weights, designed as a display type for titles, headlines, and posters.

Lee says, "This was my first attempt using FontLab Studio, so please bear with me! All of the Canter weights are ready for download, just ask if you want a copy." If this is what he can create for his first attempt, we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

Message Christopher over on Behance to grab a copy of Canter.

Have you seen any inspirational fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!