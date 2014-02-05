Font of the day: The Carpenter

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

The Carpenter by Emil Bertell

Created by designer Emil Bertell, The Carpenter, is an elegant script font. Available from YouWorkForThem, the design is described as "an effective and easy to use font for creating ambitious headlines, logos and posters with a custom-made feeling".

The Carpenter is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can benefit from a 35 per cent discount on all weights until 20 Feb, 2014.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!