Font of the day: DLG Monospace

DLG Monospace by Sebastian Cabaj

Today's font of choice is DLG Monospace by Poland-based designer and art director Sebastian Cabaj. With an elegant, minimal design, DLG Monospace is perfect for branding, posters and headlines.

DLG Monospace is available to purchase from HypeForType.

