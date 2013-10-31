Font of the day: Face Your Fears

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Face Your Fears by David Kerkhoff

Want to add some type to your Halloween-inspired designs? Then this creepy brush font Face Your Fears may be just what you're looking for. Created by type designer David Kerkhoff, the font includes a full set of uppercase letters, numbers and various special characters.

Face Your Fears is available as a free download, with donations to the author, as always, greatfully received.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!