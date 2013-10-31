Topics

Font of the day: Face Your Fears

By Typography  

Celebrate All Hallows' Eve with this free, creepy brush font by type designer David Kerkhoff.

Face Your Fears by David Kerkhoff

Want to add some type to your Halloween-inspired designs? Then this creepy brush font Face Your Fears may be just what you're looking for. Created by type designer David Kerkhoff, the font includes a full set of uppercase letters, numbers and various special characters.

Face Your Fears is available as a free download, with donations to the author, as always, greatfully received.

