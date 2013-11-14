Font of the day: Festival Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Festival Script by Angel Koziupa and Alejandro Paul

Festival Script was created by lettering, type and logo designer Angel Koziupa and graphic designer Alejandro Paul. The typeface is described on MyFonts as having "a wide variety of thin, ribbonlike strokes, which add a beautifully ornamental feel, evoking Argentine 'filete' motifs. Almost every letterform includes multiple alternates, providing design possibilities from minimal to exuberant."

Festival Script is available to purchase from MyFonts.com, who are currently offering a 30 percent discount on the design.

