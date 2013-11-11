Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Figa by Pier Paolo

Motion designer and art director Pier Paolo is the man behind our font of the day Figa. In return for the download, Paolo asks artists using the fonts for three things: to make good work, spread the word and send a copy of any artwork using Figa to the artist himself.

You can download Figa for free over on Behance.

