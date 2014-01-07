Topics

Font of the day: Hallo Sans

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Hallo Sans by Fredrik Staurland, which is free to download!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hallo Sans by Fredrik Staurland

A personal project, Hallo Sans was created by graphic designer Fredrik Staurland. Based in Oslo, Staurland specialises in illustration, packaging design and typography, with Hallo Sans being a brilliant example of the latter.

You can download Hallo Sans for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

