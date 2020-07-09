Amazon Sale: HUGE deal saves you £1,000 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2

The Amazon Summer Sale is starting to heat up, as we're already seeing some incredible deals roll in from the online retailer. The best offer by far in the first week is an epic saving of £1,000 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. That means the 13.5-inch device, with Intel 8th Gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Windows 10 Pro is now going for £1,528.99, as apposed to its usual £2,529.

And if you're looking for something a little bit more portable and versatile, we've found this great deal on the Microsoft Surface Book 2. It's a device that's become hugely popular among the creative community in recent years. The entire screen is detachable, making it easy to use as a drawing tablet and for note-taking, annotating and loads more. This clever device takes the concept of a convertible laptop as far as it can go – read our full Surface Book 2 review for more details.

And if you like deals, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day 2020 page where we'll be putting regular updates on the massive deal event.

The best Apple deals available now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 | £2,529 | £1,529 at Amazon

Save £1,000: As part of the Amazon Summer Sale, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 for £1,529 – a huge £1,000 off the original price! With 1TB storage and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7, this is a great option for creatives who want a laptop that packs a punch.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 | 1TB SSD | £2,999 | £2,199.99 at Amazon

Save £799: Who'd have thought you'd be able to bag a shiny new Surface Book 2 for almost £800 off? And not just the basic model too – this is the i7 with a whopping 1TB SSD. Hurry, offer only available while stocks last.

View Deal

If you're a creative and have specific creative needs from your laptop, we've got you covered. Check out our guide to the best laptops for video editing, the best laptops for graphic design, the best laptops for photo editing, and if you're still looking for a bargain, the best cheap laptop deals in 2020.

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices on the Microsoft Surface range in your area:

Read more: