Font of the day: Alek

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Alek by Emil Bertell

Decorative script font Alek was created by Emil Bertell, who comments on the design: "Alek is a classy and elegant yet playful upright script family of two weights and an ornament set Alek is equipped with plenty of OpenType features. Combine Alek with Alek Ornaments to complete your designs."

Alek is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!