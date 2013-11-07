Font of the day: Neris

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Neris by Eimantas Paškonis

Today's font of choice is this display sans Neris, by Lithuanian type and graphic designer Eimantas Paškonis. "Neris is the name of my city's river," he comments. "While it doesn't really translate into anything meaningful, it looks good in both Lithuanian and English while showcasing most of the distinct features: slanted /e, semi-serif /i, stylised ink traps, curved sharp joints."

Neris is available to download for free over on Behance.

