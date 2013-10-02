Font of the day: Oami

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Oami by Tommy Beemsterboer

Today's font of choice is Oami, created by graphic designer Tommy Beemsterboer. "Oami is inspired by the fine craft of origami," he comments. "The letterforms are mainly based on the logical shapes of folded paper, which makes it a solid font with a dynamic character."

Available as a free download, all Beemsterboer asks for in return is a simple tweet. Download Oami for free here.

