Font of the day: Valentina

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Valentina by Pedro Arilla

Type designer Pedro Arilla is behind today's font of choice, Valentina. "This typeface is a sincere tribute to my grandmother in the form of typography and therefore bears her name," he comments on Behance. "Valentina is a classic didone that follows some of the canons proposed by Bodoni in the eighteenth century but incorporates many of the characteristics of the antique Spanish punches of the time."

Valentina is available to download for free over on Behance.

