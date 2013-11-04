Font of the day: Wood Type

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wood Type by Mateusz Machalski

This warm, weathered, handmade font family Wood Type was designed by Mateusz Machalski. Inspired by wooden letter blocks and other old technologies used for printing, the family supports 40 different languages, contains over 6000 glyphs and consists of 7 typefaces in 14 different styles.

Wood Type is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...