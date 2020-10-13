Amazon Prime Day iPad Air deal is live NOW for just a few more hours!

Amazon's biggest event of the year is kicking off now, and we've spotted what we think is one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals around. This iPad Air 3 is on sale over at Amazon for just £407 – for just a few hour only!

It's not often you see Apple products discounted, so when there's an opportunity to save a whopping £72 on a brand new iPad, you don't want to hang around. With Apple having just announced the brand new iPad Air 4, we were hoping we'd see deals on older models such as the iPad Air 3, and we're in luck. You'll find details below on how you can get yourself a shiny new 10.5-inch iPad Air for just over £400. But hurry, you've only got one hour and these are going to fly off the shelves!

Apple iPad Air 3 (2018): £479 £406 at Amazon

Save £72: Don't miss this chance to get your hands on a brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air, with 64GB of memory (WiFi model). There's also Apple Pencil support and a 8MP camera for just £407! Hurry, this lightning deal lasts for one hour only. DEAL ENDS: 13 October 11.59pm (BST)

View Deal

If you've missed the deal above or it isn't for you, see more top Amazon Prime Day iPad deals below.

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: US

Apple iPad (2020): £329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30: The iPad is already Apple's most affordable tablet, so $30 off is even better. But hurry, this isn't the first time this offer has come around on the 2020, 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB SSD, so grab one before they're gone.



View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (2018): $399 $335.98 at Amazon

Save $63: This top quality iPad Mini is now less than $350 over Amazon Prime Day. This 2018 model comes complete with Wi-Fi, 64GB of storage and Apple Pencil support.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 $949

Save $50: Right now you can save $50 on a brand new 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi and 128GB storage. There's Apple Pencil support and lightning fast A12Z processor, making this a great all-rounder iPad, and a bargain to boot.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: UK

Apple iPad Air 3 (2018): £629 £544.50 at Amazon

Save £84.50: This space grey version of the brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air 3 comes with a whopping 256GB of memory (WiFi) and has a very tempting £84 off. You've got until tomorrow to click 'add to basket'. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 11.59pm (BST)



View Deal

Apple iPad (2020): £329 £316.62 at Amazon

Save £12: The brand new iPad is already super-affordable, so with this extra £12 off this is a fantastic price on this brand new 2020, 10.2-inch model with Wi-Fi and 32GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2017): £769 £726.70 at Amazon

Save £42: If you're in the market for a new iPad Pro but aren't fussed about having the latest model, this 2017, 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is an incredible price.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1069 £1028.74 at Amazon

Save £58: We weren't expecting discounts on the 2020, 4th Gen iPad Pro, but we're in luck. There's over £50 off this 12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB version in space grey – this one is bound to sell out quickly.

View Deal

For more bargains on Apple products, don't miss our Apple Amazon Prime Day page.

You can also compare the deal above with other iPad Air models below:

Today's best Apple iPad Air (2019) deals Amazon Prime Day Deal Reduced Price Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch,... Amazon £479 £413.10 View Deal Deal ends Wed, 14 Oct Low Stock 2019 Apple iPad Air 10.5, A12... John Lewis £479 View Deal Apple iPad Air 3 256GB 10.5"... eBay £569.99 View Deal Apple iPad Air (2019) 10.5"... Ebuyer £643.98 View Deal Show More Deals

Read more: