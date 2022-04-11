You won't find the Dell XPS 13 Touch cheaper than this

Dell's Spring Sale is in full swing and we've found one deal that anyone looking for a compact and capable laptop will not want to miss. Right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop for just $1,266.15, down from $1,819.99 (opens in new tab), when you apply the code SAVE15 at checkout. Not only is that a significant saving of $553, but it's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This laptop has more than enough juice to power your creative projects and even made our lists of the best laptops for graphic design and best laptops for video editing. With a boosted battery life that keeps going for up to 21 hours and an improved webcam, this XPS 13 improves on previous iterations. It also weighs just 2.7 pounds, making it ideal for use on the go. You can read more about why we like Dell's XPS 13 laptops so much in our Dell XPS 13 (9310) review.

The Dell Spring Sale comes to a close on Thursday, April 14, so we recommend snapping the XPS 13 up whilst it's still available at this record-low price.

Save $553: This is the lowest price we've seen for Dell's fantastic XPS 13 laptop, which comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Just remember to use the code SAVE15 at checkout.

Deal ends 14 April 2022.

Want to keep an eye on the best prices across Dell's entire range of XPS laptops? Luckily for you, we've put together this regularly updated guide to cheap Dell XPS deals. If you're not sure which Dell laptop is best for your specific needs and budget, take a look at our list of the best Dell laptops.

If you're not reading this from the US then you can still browse today's best deals on Dell XPS 13 laptops in your location below.

