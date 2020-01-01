January sales 2020: the best New Year sales live TODAY!

2020 has arrived and the January sales have begun. This time of year offers a great opportunity to grab any creative kit you either didn't get from Santa, or have been saving for all year. Historically it's a time when retailers try to get a head start on the year and therefore drop prices staggeringly low. So if you've been holding out to get a new tablet, need a stylus for your new device or want some new creative software to kick the new year off, you've come to the right place.

Here at Creative Bloq we're constantly scouring all the reputable retail sites for all the best offers across the January sales and New Year sales, and curating the best savings just for you. Read on to find out how and where to get the best deals on a range of creative kit for designers of all kinds, from illustrators to graphic designers to 3D artists.

Scroll down for a detailed look at how to make the biggest savings, or if you know what you want, use the quick links below to jump to all the biggest sales happening right now!

January sales: Retailers to watch

If you're on the hunt for creative kit, there are some retailers worth watching when it comes to the best January sales and New Year sales. Here are the best places to find the lowest prices on everything from creative software and hardware, office supplies and even a mattress to ensure a good night's sleep.

The best January sales for creatives

01. Adobe January sale and New Year sale

Adobe has offered huge savings throughout 2019

Adobe January sale – We're going out on a limb a little here as we don't actually know if Adobe has plans to get involved with the January sales. However, if the past 12 months are anything to go by, there's a high chance the creative software giant will come up with some kind of offer over the holiday period. Black Friday saw Adobe reduce it's annual Creative Cloud subscription plan by a whopping 40%, so here's hoping the company follows suit to see in the new year. As always, if it does, we'll be the first to let you know.

02. Amazon January sale and New Year sale

Amazon January sale – Amazon is definitely a January sale to watch out for if you're on the hunt for some new, cheap creative kit. We're expecting big savings on everything from iPads, graphics tablets, external hard drives, art supplies, Surface Pros and much, much more.

03. Apple January sale and New Year sale

Apple January sale – We used to liken finding a discounted Apple device used to stumbling across a unicorn. Impossible, basically. But the last couple of years we've been pleasantly surprised by the, frankly, impressive savings that have come up. Black Friday 2019 saw retailers place huge reductions on a plethora of Apple products, most notably the new 2019 iPad, AirPods and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We're super hopeful similar offers will surface in the January sales, so much so we've set up a dedicated Apple New Year sale post to help you find the biggest savings on your device of choice.

04. Microsoft January sale and New Year sale

Microsoft January sale – Microsoft released a range of new products in October, many of which we were surprised to see included in many great Black Friday offers. The Surface Pro 7 is hugely popular among creative professionals, as is Microsoft's new and improved Surface Book 2. There's also the Surface Pro X, which has, unsurprisingly, had zero discounts applied so far this year. But being that we weren't expecting the new products to see any reductions either, maybe the tech giant is waiting for the New Year sale to release a deal on its powerful new device (although we're not holding our breath). If the recent Black Friday offers on other Microsoft devices are anything to go by, we can expect to see some huge savings in the Boxing Day sales.

05. Walmart January sale and New Year sale

Walmart End-of-Year clearance – If you're in the US, you'll want to bookmark this page. Walmart has been knocking it out of the park for the last few months when it comes to price cuts, and, from the looks of it, there's much more in store. Expect some very attractive deals on iPads, MacBooks, monitors, headphones and much more.

06. John Lewis January sale and New Year sale

John Lewis January sale – John Lewis' New Year sales are well underway with some great offers (you can currently save big on some of the best Lego sets for adults). When it comes to creative gear, these guys have it in abundance, selling everything from Apple and Microsoft hardware, to art supplies and office furniture (new chair, anyone?).

As one of the UK's most trusted retailers, you can be safe in the knowledge that any purchase made at John Lewis comes with an excellent guarantee (on some tech it can last up to 5 years) and its 'never knowingly undersold' promise. This means if you find the same product for a lower price at a UK mainland high street competitor, you can make a price match request. Winner.

07. Best Buy January sale and New Year sale

Best Buy January sale – Another one for those of you in the US, Best Buy was on fire with deals in the lead up to and all throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The most impressive discounts for creatives were undoubtedly on the Surface Pro 6 and 7, and various MacBook Pro models (including the 16-inch version). Best Buy has continued it's impressive deal momentum since then, right now offering a whole host of attractive holiday deals. And all of this bodes very well for the Boxing Day sales, which we predict will see some of Best Buy's biggest savings of the year.

Can't wait until then? Save up to $500 on select Surface devices right now.

Happy shopping!