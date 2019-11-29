Unbeatable 16" MacBook Pro deal: Save £220 this Black Friday

Black Friday officially started today, and if the deals we're seeing come in are anything to go by, the 2019 event is going to be bigger and better than ever. It's usual to see older products discounted, not so normal to see new model with any reductions – especially from Apple. So we were super excited today to find BT offering a very decent £220 saving on the shiny new 2019 16" MacBook Pro.

Released just a few months ago, the 16" MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. A popular choice among creatives, not only is it now the most powerful MacBook Apple has ever made, it also boasts a slightly bigger (and even more beautiful) screen that makes all the difference when it comes to see artwork in all its glory.

This BT deal takes the new device down to £2,179, which is still, by no means cheap. However, it's still a decent saving on a laptop that we weren't expecting to be included in the Apple Black Friday deals. Looking for a different MacBook spec? Be sure to take a look at our pick of the best MacBook Black Friday deals currently available.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" with Touchbar (2019) | 512GB: £2,399 £2,179

Save £220: If you're in the market for a new laptop, the new 16" MacBook Pro is one of the best money can buy. And right now it's at a price we doubt will be beaten any time soon so hurry if you don't want to miss out. View Deal