Font of the day: FS Maja

FS Maja by Jason Smith

Today's font of choice is FS Maja by designer, Jason Smith. Available from the Fontsmith, the type is described thus: "FS Maja is a bright and cheeky face. Bubbly, punchy, and entertaining. Distinctively warm with soft rounded shapes. FS Maja is a display and text font that’s young, fresh and beautifully random."

FS Maja is available to purchase from Fontsmith.

